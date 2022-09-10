SafeMoon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,881.00 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $952.40 million and $24,881.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded up 3,014.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.
About SafeMoon
SAFEMOON is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official website is safemoon.xyz. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.
SafeMoon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.