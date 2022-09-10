Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 2.6% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $162.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $157,477.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,800,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

