Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 5,825 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 179.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlanticus by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanticus by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 14.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Atlanticus Stock Up 4.5 %

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. 26,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlanticus

(Get Rating)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.