Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up about 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

OUNZ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.66. 1,140,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

