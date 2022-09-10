Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,060,325,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average of $248.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

