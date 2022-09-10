Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

NEE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.90. 5,701,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,095,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

