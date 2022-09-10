Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 201.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,401,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 497,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after buying an additional 92,051 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,470,000 after buying an additional 59,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,326,000 after buying an additional 116,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 31,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $53.14.
