Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up approximately 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPLX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 34.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

About Mplx



MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

