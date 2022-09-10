Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 11,769 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.00. 26,119,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,941,556. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

