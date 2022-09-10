Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 26,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
