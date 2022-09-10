Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTIGet Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 26,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

See Also

