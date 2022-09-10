Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.27 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 26,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 18,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Sanara MedTech Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $267.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sanara MedTech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $229,000. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.