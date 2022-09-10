Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

NYSE AB opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.