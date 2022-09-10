Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
NYSE AB opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein
In other AllianceBernstein news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $56,854.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.