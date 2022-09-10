SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,537,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,034,531,000 after purchasing an additional 173,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,884,193,000 after acquiring an additional 245,174 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,442,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,473,000 after acquiring an additional 156,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,871,000 after acquiring an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.33.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBAC traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $330.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,620. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.41 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

