Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 562,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 273,206 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. 1,029,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

