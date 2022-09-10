Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 905,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

