Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.54 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $9.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $7.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE:STNG opened at $44.23 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $44.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

