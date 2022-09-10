Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STX. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile



Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

