Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $161.19

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 161.19 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.17). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 179 ($2.16), with a volume of 2,536,814 shares traded.

SRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.42) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 194.57 ($2.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,386.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

