Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 151 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $599,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.00 and its 200 day moving average is $238.75. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $209.16 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.