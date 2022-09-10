Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 710 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 572,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,404,000 after purchasing an additional 74,073 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. 623,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,941. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

