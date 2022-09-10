Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-$0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.36 billion-$8.36 billion.

Shiseido Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SSDOY stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.15. 167,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,754. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,446.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.35.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Shiseido had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

