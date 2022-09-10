Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SGFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. William Blair downgraded shares of Signify Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Signify Health to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.15.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

