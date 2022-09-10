Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Signify Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Signify Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.15.

Signify Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Signify Health

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signify Health will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 927,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after buying an additional 197,773 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 4th quarter worth $11,742,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

