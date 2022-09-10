Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. 1,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.03.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

