SIR Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 247,456 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 247,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. 2,024,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,413. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

