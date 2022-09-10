SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 264,493 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $656,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 22.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. The firm had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

