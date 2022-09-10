SIR Capital Management L.P. Makes New $33.41 Million Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,003,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,412,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for about 5.9% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Cenovus Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,311. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

