SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 52,000 Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,364 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

E traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $23.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ENI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ENI from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

ENI Profile

(Get Rating)

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.