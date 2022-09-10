SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,380 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Chart Industries worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.60.

Chart Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.78. The company had a trading volume of 252,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,383. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $214.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

