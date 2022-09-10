SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes $3.24 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,142,948.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.7 %

OXY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,877,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,776,816. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

