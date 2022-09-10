SIR Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,187,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas accounts for about 1.1% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGY. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.18. 1,274,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,237. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

