Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,506 shares during the period. Sleep Number accounts for approximately 2.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 9.56% of Sleep Number worth $107,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 38.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 366,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.45. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

