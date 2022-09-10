Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.56–$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.31 million. Smartsheet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.16–$0.15 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 7.6 %

SMAR stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $27.05 and a 12-month high of $80.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 42.47% and a negative net margin of 33.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last ninety days. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

