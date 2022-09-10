Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 21st

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 6.3 %

SWBI stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,526 shares in the company, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.