Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 6.3 %

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,742,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.63. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $575.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,600. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.