Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.78 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,742,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $24.26.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Wesson Brands

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $127,600. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWBI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $166,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

