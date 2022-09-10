Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Cowen

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Snap from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Snap Price Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 0.97. Snap has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,990.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Snap by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,439 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Snap by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Snap by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Snap by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

