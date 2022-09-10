Snowball (SNOB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,504.00

Snowball (SNOB) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Snowball coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $200,198.21 and approximately $5,504.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00779693 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015908 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019922 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000300 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,739,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,152,976 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
Snowball Coin Trading
