Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) PT Lowered to €90.00

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Sodexo alerts:

Sodexo Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SDXAY opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.