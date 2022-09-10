Sofi Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 309,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $33,982,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,784,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

