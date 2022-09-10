Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Has $250.22 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,069 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group makes up about 4.4% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 4.55% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $250,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 7,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $129.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.57 and a 52-week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

