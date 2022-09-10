Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Has $46.70 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,944,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168,975 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $46,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. UBS Group set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

