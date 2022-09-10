Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 15,561 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,561 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 3.1% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Biogen were worth $177,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $211.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.