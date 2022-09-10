Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Sells 818,474 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,439,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,474 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 4.1% of Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $232,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after purchasing an additional 153,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,377,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,484,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.85.

Shares of H opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $70.12 and a 1 year high of $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

