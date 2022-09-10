Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN Takes $645,000 Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN owned approximately 0.08% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atairos Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $6,040,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paya by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,076,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paya by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paya from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Paya from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Paya to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.05 million, a PE ratio of 220.41 and a beta of -0.01. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

