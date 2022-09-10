Southern (NYSE:SO) & Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Head to Head Survey

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) and Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Southern pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fortis pays out 79.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern pays out 95.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southern has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Fortis is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Fortis alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Fortis has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.4% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Southern shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fortis and Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 12.77% 6.53% 2.19% Southern 12.13% 12.09% 3.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fortis and Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 3 6 1 0 1.80 Southern 3 5 4 0 2.08

Fortis currently has a consensus target price of $59.88, suggesting a potential upside of 33.41%. Southern has a consensus target price of $74.64, suggesting a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fortis is more favorable than Southern.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortis and Southern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $7.54 billion 2.85 $1.03 billion $2.08 21.58 Southern $23.11 billion 3.66 $2.41 billion $2.84 28.00

Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Fortis. Fortis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southern beats Fortis on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc. operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity. The company also sells wholesale electricity to other entities in the western United States; owns gas-fired and hydroelectric generating capacity totaling 65 MW; and distributes natural gas to approximately 1,065,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in British Columbia, Canada. In addition, it owns and operates the electricity distribution system that serves approximately 577,000 customers in southern and central Alberta; owns 4 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 225 MW; and provides operation, maintenance, and management services to five hydroelectric generating facilities. Further, the company distributes electricity in the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador with an installed generating capacity of 143 MW; and on Prince Edward Island with a generating capacity of 130 MW. Additionally, it provides integrated electric utility service to approximately 68,000 customers in Ontario; approximately 272,000 customers in Newfoundland and Labrador; approximately 32,000 customers on Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands; and approximately 16,000 customers on certain islands in Turks and Caicos. The company also holds long-term contracted generation assets in Belize consisting of 3 hydroelectric generating facilities with a combined capacity of 51 MW; and the Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility. It also owns and operates approximately 90,200 circuit Kilometers (km) of distribution lines; and approximately 50,500 km of natural gas pipelines. Fortis Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in St. John's, Canada.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations. In addition, it owns and/or operates 30 hydroelectric generating stations, 24 fossil fuel generating stations, three nuclear generating stations, 13 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 45 solar facilities, 15 wind facilities, one fuel cell facility, and four battery storage facility; and constructs, operates, and maintains 76,289 miles of natural gas pipelines and 14 storage facilities with total capacity of 157 Bcf to provide natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company serves approximately 8.7 million electric and gas utility customers. Further, the company offers digital wireless communications and fiber optics services. The Southern Company was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.