Southern Wealth Management LLP Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Southern Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 1.8% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,873. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.75. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.76 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

