Southern Wealth Management LLP Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,286 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,283. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

