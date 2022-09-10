Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $2.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,377,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,838,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.65. 76,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,794. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.75 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

