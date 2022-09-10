Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 905,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,798. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

