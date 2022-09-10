Southern Wealth Management LLP Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Southern Wealth Management LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. 623,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,941. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.85. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

